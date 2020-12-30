Megacoin Achieves Market Cap of $1.13 Million (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One Megacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0287 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Megacoin has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and $334.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Megacoin has traded up 16% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.97 or 0.00445701 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004713 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000190 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

MEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,353,119 coins. The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Megacoin

Megacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

