$0.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) will announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sanofi’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. Sanofi posted earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sanofi will report full-year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $3.81. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sanofi.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). Sanofi had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

SNY traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.27. 38,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,677,817. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.45. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $37.62 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The company has a market cap of $120.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.51.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

