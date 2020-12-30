Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) and OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Head to Head Analysis

Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) and OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Severn Bancorp and OptimumBank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Severn Bancorp $50.08 million 1.82 $8.37 million N/A N/A OptimumBank $5.36 million 1.91 -$1.10 million N/A N/A

Severn Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than OptimumBank.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Severn Bancorp and OptimumBank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Severn Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A OptimumBank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.0% of Severn Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of OptimumBank shares are held by institutional investors. 24.0% of Severn Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of OptimumBank shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Severn Bancorp has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OptimumBank has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Severn Bancorp and OptimumBank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Severn Bancorp 12.28% 5.57% 0.69% OptimumBank -19.55% -16.17% -0.83%

Summary

Severn Bancorp beats OptimumBank on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Severn Bancorp Company Profile

Severn Bancorp, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company. The company provides various personal banking products and services comprising mortgage and other lending services, and Internet and mobile banking, as well as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts; commercial banking products and services, including commercial secured and unsecured lending services, as well as business Internet banking, corporate cash management services, and deposit services to commercial customers comprising the medical-use cannabis industry; and safe deposit boxes, ATMs, debit cards, and credit cards. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans; construction and land acquisition, and development loans for the construction of one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans; land loans; residential lot loans; business and commercial loans; and home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and other consumer loans. In addition, the company provides commercial real estate brokerage and property management services; acquires real estate for syndication and investment purposes; leases space; engages in title work related to real estate transactions; and provides various insurance products. Severn Bancorp, Inc. provides its products and services in Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia. As of October 22, 2020, the company operated through 7 branches located in Annapolis, Edgewater, Severna Park, Lothian/Wayson's Corner, Crofton, and Glen Burnie. Severn Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland.

OptimumBank Company Profile

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs. The company also provides debit and ATM cards; investment, cash management, notary, and night depository services; and direct deposits, money orders, cashier's checks, domestic collections, and banking by mail, as well as Internet banking services. It operates through three banking offices located in Broward County, Florida. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

