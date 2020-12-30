Thunder Energies (OTCMKTS:TNRG) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Shares of Thunder Energies Co. (OTCMKTS:TNRG) rose 8.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 12,350 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 50,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.16.

About Thunder Energies (OTCMKTS:TNRG)

Thunder Energies Corporation provides CBD and hemp extract solutions worldwide. It serves retailers and wholesalers. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Hollywood, Florida.

