Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Trading 1.5% Higher

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY)’s share price shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.50 and last traded at $30.39. 16,288 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 52,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.93.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mitsubishi Electric from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.29.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. The company offers turbine generators, hydraulic turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, display devices, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, large display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

