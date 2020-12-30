Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $696.59

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $696.59 and last traded at $694.01, with a volume of 1442271 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $665.99.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $339.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.58.

The firm has a market capitalization of $658.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,808.49, a P/E/G ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $570.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $405.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,437 shares in the company, valued at $8,583,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.59, for a total value of $785,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,148,325.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 201,584 shares of company stock valued at $96,949,711. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Tesla by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,459 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Tesla by 1,259.2% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Tesla by 330.1% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,565 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 405.0% during the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in Tesla by 330.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,680 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

