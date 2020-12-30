Ceapro (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) shares rose 2.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.52 and last traded at $0.52. Approximately 25,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 22,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

The company has a market capitalization of $39.20 million, a PE ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.52.

About Ceapro (OTCMKTS:CRPOF)

Ceapro Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing active ingredients in the United States, Germany, China, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, The Active Ingredient Product Technology Industry and The Cosmeceutical Industry. The company is involved in the development and application of technology to the production of extracts and active ingredients from oats and other renewable plant resources.

