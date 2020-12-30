Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 9,007 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 430% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,699 call options.

Shares of NYSE AGI traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.94. 118,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,251,870. Alamos Gold has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $11.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.94.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $218.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.20 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 4.74%. As a group, analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on AGI. TheStreet upgraded Alamos Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. CIBC increased their price objective on Alamos Gold from $18.00 to $19.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Laurentian reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.32.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 543,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 32,043 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,337,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $364,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756,485 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 77,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 83,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 30,253 shares during the period. 51.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

