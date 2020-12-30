ELTCOIN (ELTCOIN) Price Reaches $0.0005

ELTCOIN (CURRENCY:ELTCOIN) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 30th. One ELTCOIN token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, CoinExchange and IDEX. ELTCOIN has a market capitalization of $44,664.65 and approximately $4,435.00 worth of ELTCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ELTCOIN has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003480 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00025538 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.58 or 0.00130794 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.28 or 0.00582213 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.29 or 0.00157613 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.77 or 0.00305465 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00019144 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00051216 BTC.

ELTCOIN Profile

ELTCOIN’s launch date was October 12th, 2017. ELTCOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELTCOIN is www.eltcoin.tech . ELTCOIN’s official Twitter account is @officialELTCOIN . The Reddit community for ELTCOIN is /r/eltcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ELTCOIN

ELTCOIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELTCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELTCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELTCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

