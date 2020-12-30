Claymore (CLM) Price Down 6.7% Over Last Week

Claymore (CURRENCY:CLM) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 30th. One Claymore token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, VinDAX and DDEX. During the last seven days, Claymore has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. Claymore has a total market capitalization of $1,562.00 and $4.00 worth of Claymore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003480 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00025538 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.58 or 0.00130794 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $167.28 or 0.00582213 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.29 or 0.00157613 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.77 or 0.00305465 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00019144 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00051216 BTC.

About Claymore

Claymore’s total supply is 74,622,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,513,196 tokens. Claymore’s official message board is medium.com/@claymoretoken . Claymore’s official Twitter account is @claymoretoken . The official website for Claymore is claymoretoken.com

Buying and Selling Claymore

Claymore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX, DDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Claymore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Claymore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Claymore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

