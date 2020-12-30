PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on PBFX. Zacks Investment Research cut PBF Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on PBF Logistics in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut PBF Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PBF Logistics in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of PBF Logistics stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $8.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,635. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.34 and a 200 day moving average of $9.33. PBF Logistics has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.53 million, a P/E ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.70.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 122.28% and a net margin of 36.88%. The company had revenue of $89.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.22 million. Equities analysts expect that PBF Logistics will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. PBF Logistics’s payout ratio is 60.30%.

In other PBF Logistics news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.51 per share, for a total transaction of $95,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 65,738 shares of company stock worth $532,641 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of PBF Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PBF Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of PBF Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of PBF Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

PBF Logistics Company Profile

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include Delaware City Refining Company LLC (DCR) rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR Truck Rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville Terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

