Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Investec raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,538. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 1-year low of $33.33 and a 1-year high of $73.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.33. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.15 and a beta of 0.41.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.79% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products.

