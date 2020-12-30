INO COIN Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $409,514.00 (INO)

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 30th. INO COIN has a total market cap of $871.25 million and approximately $409,514.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, INO COIN has traded 21.9% higher against the dollar. One INO COIN token can now be purchased for $4.84 or 0.00016846 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates and Token Store.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003480 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00025538 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.58 or 0.00130794 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $167.28 or 0.00582213 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.29 or 0.00157613 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.77 or 0.00305465 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00019144 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00051216 BTC.

INO COIN Profile

INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 tokens. The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for INO COIN is inocoin.eu . INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling INO COIN

INO COIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INO COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INO COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

