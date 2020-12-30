electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Receives $3.42 Average PT from Brokerages

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.42.

ECOR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on shares of electroCore in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of electroCore in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of electroCore during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in electroCore in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in electroCore in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in electroCore in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in electroCore in the third quarter worth about $67,000. 5.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ECOR traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.48. 5,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,131,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.62. electroCore has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $3.30.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. electroCore had a negative net margin of 792.01% and a negative return on equity of 109.15%. Sell-side analysts expect that electroCore will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of patient administered non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

