Albion Development VCT PLC (AADV.L) (LON:AADV) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Albion Development VCT PLC (AADV.L) (LON:AADV) shares fell 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 74 ($0.97) and last traded at GBX 74 ($0.97). 7,268 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 9,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 74.50 ($0.97).

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 74.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 73.48. The firm has a market cap of £68.29 million and a P/E ratio of 22.42.

About Albion Development VCT PLC (AADV.L) (LON:AADV)

Albion Development VCT PLC is a venture capital trust which provides equity and debt finance to growing unquoted companies across various sectors. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, insurance, banking, agriculture, and operating or managing hotels or residential care homes.

