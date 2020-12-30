iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF (XBB.TO) (TSE:XBB) Stock Price Up 0.1%

iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF (XBB.TO) (TSE:XBB)’s stock price rose 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$33.41 and last traded at C$33.40. Approximately 70,934 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 137,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$33.36.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$33.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$33.52.

iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF (XBB.TO) Company Profile (TSE:XBB)

iShares DEX Universe Bond Index Fund seeks to provide income by replicating, to the extent possible, the performance of the DEX Universe Bond Index, net of expenses. The DEX Bond Index consists of a diversified selection of investment-grade Government of Canada, provincial, corporate and municipal bonds issued domestically in Canada and denominated in Canadian dollars.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF (XBB.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF (XBB.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.