WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund (NYSEARCA:ELD) Stock Price Down 0.2%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund (NYSEARCA:ELD)’s share price fell 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.45 and last traded at $34.65. 82,946 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 179% from the average session volume of 29,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.71.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund by 0.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund by 2.3% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 34,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund by 6.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund by 5.3% in the third quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund in the third quarter valued at about $120,000.

