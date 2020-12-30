Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS) Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of Saker Aviation Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKAS) dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.07 and last traded at $2.41. Approximately 10,115 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 311% from the average daily volume of 2,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.59.

Get Saker Aviation Services alerts:

Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Saker Aviation Services had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter.

Saker Aviation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the aviation services segment of the general aviation industry in the United States. The company serves as the operator of a heliport, a fixed base operation (FBO); a provider of aircraft maintenance and repair services (MRO); and a consultant for a seaplane base.

Further Reading: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Saker Aviation Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saker Aviation Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.