Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS) Trading Down 3.6%

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2020


Share on StockTwits

Shares of Saker Aviation Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKAS) dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.07 and last traded at $2.41. Approximately 10,115 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 311% from the average daily volume of 2,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.59.

Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Saker Aviation Services had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter.

About Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS)

Saker Aviation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the aviation services segment of the general aviation industry in the United States. The company serves as the operator of a heliport, a fixed base operation (FBO); a provider of aircraft maintenance and repair services (MRO); and a consultant for a seaplane base.

Further Reading: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Saker Aviation Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saker Aviation Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.