Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Trading 0.2% Higher

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) traded up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.10 and last traded at $16.09. 22,110 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 22,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.05.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.12.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.0485 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,973 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 43,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 6,666 shares during the last quarter. 5.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NPV)

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

