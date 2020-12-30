Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) will report earnings per share of $0.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.44. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida posted earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $80.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.49 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.67.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Rossin sold 8,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total transaction of $190,922.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after buying an additional 5,739 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 393,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 478.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 57,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 47,755 shares during the period. 85.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBCF traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $29.16. 3,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,633. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.94 and its 200 day moving average is $21.57. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $30.87.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

