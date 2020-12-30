COTI (COTI) Market Capitalization Achieves $26.40 Million

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. COTI has a total market capitalization of $26.40 million and approximately $6.83 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, COTI has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One COTI coin can currently be bought for about $0.0465 or 0.00000162 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003488 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00025718 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00130733 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $166.66 or 0.00581332 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.16 or 0.00157539 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.82 or 0.00306326 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00019147 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00051210 BTC.

COTI Profile

COTI was first traded on February 12th, 2018. COTI's total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 568,032,883 coins. COTI's official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . COTI's official website is coti.io . COTI's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

COTI Coin Trading

COTI can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COTI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COTI using one of the exchanges listed above.

