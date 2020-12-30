BitMax Token Price Tops $0.0362 on Exchanges (BTMX)

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 30th. In the last week, BitMax Token has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One BitMax Token token can currently be bought for $0.0362 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges. BitMax Token has a market capitalization of $23.93 million and $3.83 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003488 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00025718 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00130733 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $166.66 or 0.00581332 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.16 or 0.00157539 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.82 or 0.00306326 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00019147 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00051210 BTC.

About BitMax Token

BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official website for BitMax Token is bitmax.io . BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official . The official message board for BitMax Token is medium.com/bitmax-io . The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax

Buying and Selling BitMax Token

BitMax Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMax Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitMax Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitMax Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

