Brokerages Set SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) PT at $131.86

Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $131.86.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNX shares. Barrington Research cut their price objective on SYNNEX from $160.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet lowered SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

In related news, insider Peter Larocque sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.23, for a total value of $835,688.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,802.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Urban sold 242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.10, for a total transaction of $32,452.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,289,773.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,467 shares of company stock worth $5,043,108 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in SYNNEX by 25.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,610,000 after buying an additional 5,388 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,264,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in SYNNEX by 6,977.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SYNNEX by 264.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,097,000 after purchasing an additional 110,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in SYNNEX by 16.8% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 57,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 8,218 shares during the period. 75.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNX stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.95. 2,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,757. SYNNEX has a 12-month low of $21.25 and a 12-month high of $85.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 4th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $1.07. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that SYNNEX will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.