Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Receives $113.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.00.

CDNS has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 23,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,618,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 269,216 shares in the company, valued at $29,613,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $2,888,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,165,206.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 152,588 shares of company stock worth $17,462,459. 2.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,610,000 after purchasing an additional 69,373 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,186 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $836,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,614. Cadence Design Systems has a one year low of $51.39 and a one year high of $136.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.88.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The company had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

