$0.28 EPS Expected for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) will report earnings per share of $0.28 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Energy Transfer’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.34. Energy Transfer posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energy Transfer will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.17). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $2.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Energy Transfer.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.52). Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ET has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.82.

ET stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.17. 503,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,152,922. Energy Transfer has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.00 and a beta of 2.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ET. Blackstone Group Inc lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 161,580,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,150,451,000 after buying an additional 79,270,161 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,118,000. Natixis increased its position in Energy Transfer by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 27,272,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $147,816,000 after purchasing an additional 9,540,047 shares during the period. Abrams Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Energy Transfer by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,124,322 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $119,914,000 after purchasing an additional 8,596,830 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Energy Transfer by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 55,610,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $301,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

