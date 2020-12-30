$0.28 EPS Expected for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) will report earnings per share of $0.28 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Energy Transfer’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.34. Energy Transfer posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energy Transfer will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.17). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $2.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Energy Transfer.
Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.52). Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
ET stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.17. 503,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,152,922. Energy Transfer has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.00 and a beta of 2.61.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ET. Blackstone Group Inc lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 161,580,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,150,451,000 after buying an additional 79,270,161 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,118,000. Natixis increased its position in Energy Transfer by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 27,272,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $147,816,000 after purchasing an additional 9,540,047 shares during the period. Abrams Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Energy Transfer by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,124,322 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $119,914,000 after purchasing an additional 8,596,830 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Energy Transfer by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 55,610,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $301,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.
About Energy Transfer
Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.
