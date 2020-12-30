Algorand (ALGO) Market Cap Hits $397.81 Million

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 30th. Algorand has a market capitalization of $397.81 million and $82.42 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001166 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx, BitMax and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 1.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003488 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00025718 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00130733 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $166.66 or 0.00581332 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.16 or 0.00157539 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.82 or 0.00306326 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00019147 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00051210 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,190,253,868 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation

Algorand Coin Trading

Algorand can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, BitMax and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.