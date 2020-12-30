Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Trading Up 1%

Shares of Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) were up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.05 and last traded at $16.92. Approximately 63,625 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 132,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.76.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DBOEY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.
The firm has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.39.
About Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY)
Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).
