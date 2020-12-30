Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Trading Up 1%

Shares of Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) were up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.05 and last traded at $16.92. Approximately 63,625 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 132,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.76.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DBOEY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.39.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $950.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.55 million. Equities analysts forecast that Deutsche Börse AG will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).

