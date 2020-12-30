AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Shares Gap Up to $107.51

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $107.51, but opened at $123.02. AMCON Distributing shares last traded at $122.92, with a volume of 90 shares changing hands.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $426.44 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This is a boost from AMCON Distributing’s previous dividend of $0.18.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMCON Distributing stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.13% of AMCON Distributing worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About AMCON Distributing

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

