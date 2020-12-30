Equiniti Group plc (EQN.L) (LON:EQN) Shares Up 1.4%

Equiniti Group plc (EQN.L) (LON:EQN)’s stock price shot up 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 116.60 ($1.52) and last traded at GBX 113.60 ($1.48). 154,220 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 694,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 112 ($1.46).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Equiniti Group plc (EQN.L) from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 110 ($1.44) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 180.25 ($2.35).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 109.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 121.76. The company has a market cap of £403.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33.

Equiniti Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides administration and payment services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Investment Solutions, Intelligent Solutions, Pension Solutions, EQ US, and Interest Income. It offers registration services, including share registration, corporate actions and IPOs, company secretarial, and insider list management services; employee services, such as employee share plans, executive and discretionary share plans, and trustee services; and boardroom advisory services comprising company secretarial, proxy solicitation and stewardship, and investor relations services.

