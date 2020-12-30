Qiwi (QIWI) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Qiwi (NASDAQ: QIWI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/15/2020 – Qiwi was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

12/12/2020 – Qiwi was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

12/11/2020 – Qiwi was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $12.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $25.00.

12/9/2020 – Qiwi was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

12/3/2020 – Qiwi was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/23/2020 – Qiwi was downgraded by analysts at Sberbank CIB from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/4/2020 – Qiwi was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “QIWI plc operates as a provider of next generation payment services primarily in Russia and the CIS. The Company has an integrated network that enables payment services across physical, online and mobile channels. It enables merchants to accept cash and electronic payments from virtual wallets, and operates cash-collecting terminals and kiosks. QIWI plc is based in Moscow, the Russian Federation. “

Shares of NASDAQ QIWI traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,434. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.40 and its 200 day moving average is $16.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $620.89 million, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.07. Qiwi plc has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $21.19.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The credit services provider reported $52.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $45.62 by $6.87. Qiwi had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $83.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Qiwi plc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Qiwi’s payout ratio is currently 73.99%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Qiwi by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Qiwi in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qiwi during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Qiwi by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,247 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Qiwi by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. 29.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russia, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through Payment Services, Consumer Financial Services, Small and Medium Enterprises, and Rocketbank segments.

