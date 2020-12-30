CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $282.20.

CACI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CACI International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine raised CACI International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

NYSE:CACI traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $249.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. CACI International has a 1-year low of $156.15 and a 1-year high of $288.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $242.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.52. CACI International had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. On average, analysts expect that CACI International will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Warren R. Phillips sold 205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.68, for a total transaction of $49,954.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,287 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,016.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CACI. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in CACI International by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of CACI International by 2.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,251,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CACI International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 44,783 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in CACI International during the third quarter worth approximately $721,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in CACI International by 21.6% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,197 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,010,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

