City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Receives $9.42 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.42.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CIO shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of City Office REIT in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of City Office REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised City Office REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in City Office REIT in the first quarter worth $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 417.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 8,143 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. 79.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CIO traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $9.57. 3,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,233. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.59. City Office REIT has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $14.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $415.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -962.00 and a beta of 1.48.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). City Office REIT had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 4.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that City Office REIT will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

