PlayChip (PLA) Price Reaches $0.0003

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 46.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One PlayChip token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and LATOKEN. PlayChip has a market cap of $4.03 million and approximately $50.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PlayChip has traded 59.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00038842 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00005396 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003486 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.24 or 0.00289304 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00015013 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003476 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00025808 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $554.74 or 0.01927935 BTC.

PlayChip is a token. It was first traded on November 21st, 2018. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. The official message board for PlayChip is medium.com/playchip . PlayChip’s official website is www.playchip.com . PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

PlayChip can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayChip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayChip using one of the exchanges listed above.

