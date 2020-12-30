LUNA (LUNA) Achieves Market Cap of $59.04 Million

LUNA (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 30th. In the last seven days, LUNA has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. LUNA has a total market cap of $59.04 million and approximately $5.68 million worth of LUNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LUNA coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00002364 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, KuCoin, Coinone and GOPAX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003475 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00025287 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.37 or 0.00129866 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.73 or 0.00579434 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.09 or 0.00153232 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.82 or 0.00305209 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00019489 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00050766 BTC.

LUNA Coin Profile

LUNA’s genesis date was September 10th, 2018. LUNA’s total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. LUNA’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LUNA is medium.com/terra-money . LUNA’s official website is terra.money

Buying and Selling LUNA

LUNA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, Upbit, KuCoin, Coinone, Bittrex, GOPAX and Bitrue. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUNA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LUNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

