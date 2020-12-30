Gifto Achieves Market Capitalization of $18.75 Million (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Gifto has a total market cap of $18.75 million and approximately $19.70 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gifto has traded 46.7% higher against the US dollar. One Gifto token can now be bought for about $0.0243 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00039247 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00005479 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003534 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.13 or 0.00289302 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00015172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003523 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00025924 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Gifto

GTO is a token. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 tokens. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Gifto is medium.com/@GIFTO

Buying and Selling Gifto

Gifto can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

