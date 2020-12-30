Nasdacoin (NSD) Price Reaches $0.0123 on Top Exchanges

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0123 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded down 22.7% against the dollar. Nasdacoin has a market cap of $286,722.18 and approximately $209,251.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Thunderstake (TSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nasdacoin Profile

Nasdacoin (NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 23,300,304 coins. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

Nasdacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

