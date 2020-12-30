Puma’s (PMMAF) Sell Rating Reiterated at Norddeutsche Landesbank

Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Norddeutsche Landesbank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PMMAF. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Friday, October 9th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Puma alerts:

PMMAF stock traded down $3.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492 shares, compared to its average volume of 312. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.49. Puma has a 12 month low of $43.01 and a 12 month high of $115.50.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.