Magnum (MGM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $742.00

Magnum (CURRENCY:MGM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 30th. One Magnum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Magnum has traded 19.4% lower against the dollar. Magnum has a market capitalization of $742.00 and $210.00 worth of Magnum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Magnum alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003483 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00025171 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00129820 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $166.19 or 0.00578990 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.97 or 0.00153178 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.82 or 0.00305968 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00019341 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00050807 BTC.

Magnum Profile

Magnum’s total supply is 254,497,751 coins and its circulating supply is 4,497,751 coins. The official website for Magnum is www.mgmcoin.org

Magnum Coin Trading

Magnum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magnum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Magnum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Magnum using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MGMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Magnum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Magnum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.