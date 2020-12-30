Alpha Quark Token 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.24 Million (AQT)

Alpha Quark Token (CURRENCY:AQT) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Alpha Quark Token has a total market cap of $2.74 million and $1.24 million worth of Alpha Quark Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Quark Token coin can currently be bought for $1.85 or 0.00006430 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alpha Quark Token has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003483 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00025171 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00129820 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $166.19 or 0.00578990 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.97 or 0.00153178 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.82 or 0.00305968 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00019341 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00050807 BTC.

About Alpha Quark Token

Alpha Quark Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,482,945 coins. The official website for Alpha Quark Token is alphaquark.io

