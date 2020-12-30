Huobi BTC 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,513.00 (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Huobi BTC has a market capitalization of $133.08 million and $2,513.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi BTC token can now be purchased for $27,665.88 or 0.96384913 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Huobi BTC has traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003483 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00025171 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00129820 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $166.19 or 0.00578990 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.97 or 0.00153178 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.82 or 0.00305968 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00019341 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00050807 BTC.

Huobi BTC Token Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 4,810 tokens. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance

Huobi BTC Token Trading

Huobi BTC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

