Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.77 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) will post sales of $3.77 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Adobe’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.73 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.86 billion. Adobe reported sales of $3.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adobe will report full year sales of $15.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.14 billion to $15.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $17.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.64 billion to $18.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Adobe.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. DZ Bank upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. R. F. Lafferty increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $521.27.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.26, for a total transaction of $299,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,118,912.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 484 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $241,516.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,619. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,232 shares of company stock valued at $4,386,892 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $3.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $499.00. 59,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,086,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Adobe has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $536.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.06, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $480.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $468.18.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

