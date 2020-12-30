Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI):

12/30/2020 – Levi Strauss & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $20.00 to $24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/25/2020 – Levi Strauss & Co. was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/11/2020 – Levi Strauss & Co. was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/10/2020 – Levi Strauss & Co. was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $11.00.

12/9/2020 – Levi Strauss & Co. was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Levi Strauss & Co. designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi’s(R), Dockers(R), Signature by Levi Strauss & Co.(TM) and Denizen(R)brands. Its products are sold through chain retailers, department stores, online sites and brand-dedicated retail stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss & Co. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

11/16/2020 – Levi Strauss & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $18.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/10/2020 – Levi Strauss & Co. was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $18.00.

LEVI stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.43. The company had a trading volume of 16,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,606. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.50 and a 200-day moving average of $15.03. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $9.09 and a one year high of $21.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of -85.12, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Get Levi Strauss & Co alerts:

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.25 million. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 8,123 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $112,503.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,177.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,000 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $515,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,135.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,923,815 shares of company stock worth $34,309,396. Insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEVI. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 246.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,511 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. 9.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.