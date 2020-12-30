Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $293,312.00

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Over the last seven days, Spartan Protocol has traded 1% higher against the dollar. Spartan Protocol has a market capitalization of $8.19 million and approximately $293,312.00 worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spartan Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000492 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Spartan Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00025873 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00132206 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.37 or 0.00582364 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00155993 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.83 or 0.00309309 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00019511 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00051628 BTC.

Spartan Protocol Token Profile

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 58,585,769 tokens. The official message board for Spartan Protocol is medium.com/@spartanprotocol . Spartan Protocol’s official website is spartanprotocol.org

Buying and Selling Spartan Protocol

Spartan Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spartan Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spartan Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spartan Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SPARTAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Spartan Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spartan Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.