Orchid Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.34 Million (OXT)

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One Orchid token can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000838 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a market capitalization of $87.72 million and $6.34 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00038977 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00005456 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003524 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.80 or 0.00287316 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00015131 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003513 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00025775 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 367,584,352 tokens. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com . Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol

Buying and Selling Orchid

Orchid can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

