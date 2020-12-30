Vesuvius plc (VSVS.L) (LON:VSVS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Vesuvius plc (VSVS.L) (LON:VSVS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 462 ($6.04).

Separately, Barclays upped their target price on Vesuvius plc (VSVS.L) from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th.

Vesuvius plc (VSVS.L) stock traded down GBX 5.03 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 535.97 ($7.00). 135,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,068. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 495.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 426.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.07, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of £1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.02. Vesuvius plc has a 12-month low of GBX 284 ($3.71) and a 12-month high of GBX 545 ($7.12).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 29th were issued a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. Vesuvius plc (VSVS.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

About Vesuvius plc (VSVS.L)

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

