Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Receives $106.44 Average PT from Analysts

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.44.

CTLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

CTLT traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.98. 12,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,357,985. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Catalent has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $120.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.52.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $845.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 182,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $15,673,688.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Arnold sold 15,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $1,457,412.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 223,270 shares of company stock valued at $19,591,244. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Catalent during the third quarter worth approximately $1,694,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,699,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 349,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,924,000 after purchasing an additional 11,471 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 65,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after purchasing an additional 23,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

