Zacks Investment Research Upgrades TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) to Hold

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TFS Financial Corporation is a federally chartered stock holding company, conducts its activities through its wholly owned subsidiaries. The line of business of the Company is retail consumer banking, mortgage lending, deposit gathering and other financial services. The Company’s operating subsidiaries include Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland and Third Capital, Inc. Third Federal Savings and Loan Association offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, NOW accounts, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts, and other qualified plan accounts. Third Capital engages in net lease transactions of commercial buildings; maintains investments in private equity funds; provides escrow and settlement services; and reinsures private mortgage insurance on residential mortgage loans. The company is based in Cleveland, Ohio. “

TFSL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered TFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded TFS Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

TFSL stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,865. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.18 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.30 and its 200-day moving average is $15.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. TFS Financial has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $22.47.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $67.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.70 million. TFS Financial had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 5.42%. Analysts anticipate that TFS Financial will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc A. Stefanski sold 56,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $852,689.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 325,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,929,228.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ashley H. Williams sold 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $228,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,096. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TFS Financial in the third quarter worth about $241,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 165,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TFS Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 16.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 383,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after acquiring an additional 53,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 1.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 10.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

