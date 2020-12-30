Thrive Token (THRT) Hits Market Capitalization of $334,155.94

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded 52.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Thrive Token has a total market cap of $334,155.94 and $16,243.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thrive Token token can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Liquid and Coinsuper. During the last seven days, Thrive Token has traded 25.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00039247 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00005479 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003534 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.13 or 0.00289302 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00015172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003523 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00025924 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Thrive Token

Thrive Token (CRYPTO:THRT) is a token. It was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,247,500 tokens. The official website for Thrive Token is ico.thrivelabs.io . Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs . The official message board for Thrive Token is medium.com/@thriveico

Thrive Token Token Trading

Thrive Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thrive Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thrive Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

