Wrapped NXM (WNXM) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.06 Million

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded up 11.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 30th. During the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded up 56.3% against the dollar. One Wrapped NXM token can currently be bought for about $56.74 or 0.00498102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped NXM has a total market cap of $38.25 million and $1.06 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00025959 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00131926 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.69 or 0.00587172 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.19 or 0.00155662 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.83 or 0.00309388 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00019452 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00051631 BTC.

About Wrapped NXM

Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 674,086 tokens. The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io

Buying and Selling Wrapped NXM

Wrapped NXM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped NXM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

