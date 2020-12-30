FYDcoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $120.00 (FYD)

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded 25% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One FYDcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FYDcoin has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. FYDcoin has a total market cap of $726,373.79 and $120.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AceD (ACED) traded up 73.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000219 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 63.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

FYDcoin Profile

FYDcoin (CRYPTO:FYD) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 535,881,877 coins and its circulating supply is 511,722,599 coins. The official website for FYDcoin is www.fydcoin.com . FYDcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@fydcoin

Buying and Selling FYDcoin

